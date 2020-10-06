HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s chief fiscal watchdog is criticizing a state program under which businesses could seek permission to operate under Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic shutdown.
Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says waivers were granted inconsistently and with little transparency, comparing the process to a “Keystone Kops routine.”
DePasquale spoke Tuesday at a virtual news conference.
The auditor general’s office has been investigating the business shutdown waiver program amid complaints it was managed unfairly.
Wolf’s spokesperson referred questions to the Department of Community and Economic Development, which ran the program. The department is planning to issue a response to DePasquale’s criticism later Tuesday.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Audit faults Wolf for unfairly choosing which businesses opened and closed
- How you can watch Mars make its closest approach to Earth until 2035
- Pittsburgh Steelers limiting fans at Sunday’s game due to new state requirements
- Trump COVID Update: President’s physician says he reports no coronavirus symptoms, Pence cleared to travel
- Facebook pulls Trump post calling COVID ‘far less lethal’ than seasonal flu