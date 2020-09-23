Athlete at Champion Local Schools tests positive for COVID-19, prompting cancellation of programs

Champion Local Schools is the latest school district to be affected by the virus

(WKBN) – An athlete at Champion Local Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancellation of athletic programs on Tuesday, according to a letter from the district’s superintendent to the school community.

Superintendent John Grabowski wrote that contact tracing is underway with the help of the Trumbull County Health Department. He asked those with COVID-19 symptoms to contact their medical providers immediately.

In the meantime, the district is following all safety procedures.

Since the start of the school year, a few local school districts have announced some students contracted or were exposed to the coronavirus.

One student at Columbiana County Career and Technical Center is in quarantine and another CCCTC student is in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test and potential exposure. The students are in the adult nursing program.

All classes at Newton Falls schools were remote Monday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

In Canfield, some students were asked to stay home from school after an individual became ill. It was unclear whether the illness was related to COVID-19.

