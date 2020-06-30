At least 7 coronavirus cases tied to Put-in-Bay restaurants, bars

The health departments ask those who were at the businesses during that time to monitor themselves for symptoms and self-quarantine for 14 days

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW)– The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and Ottawa County Health Department confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak in Put-in-Bay.

At least seven people who recently visited restaurants and bars on the island from June 17 to June 21 tested positive for coronavirus, the health departments said in a joint news release on Tuesday.

“The virus can spread when people are in close proximity to each other and not wearing face coverings,” said Nancy Osborn, Ottawa County health commissioner. “The public must understand the importance of personal responsibility and take the vital steps to protect themselves and others from the unnecessary transmission of COVID-19.”

The two health departments ask those who were at the Commodore Hotel, The Mist or Mr. Ed’s during that time to monitor themselves for symptoms and self-quarantine for 14 days. If you were at those establishments between those dates and you begin to show symptoms, please contact the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department at 419-213-4100 or the Ottawa County Health Department at 419-734-6800.

Asymptomatic infections do occur and can be contagious, according to the health departments. Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath, headache, fever, and loss of taste or smell.

“Anyone could have COVID-19 and you may never know because some people with COVID-19 are not yet sick, and never have symptoms of the disease,” said Dr. Eric Zgodzinski, TLCHD health commissioner. “With that being said, we need to treat every person as potentially being infected with COVID-19. We are urging everyone who ventures into public places to take precautions, including wearing a mask and social distancing, to keep infections down.”