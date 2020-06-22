ISLAMABAD (AP) – Coronavirus infections are accelerating in Pakistan, and overwhelmed hospitals are forced to turn away patients. Still, the government says it has no choice but to open up, lifting some restrictions, to salvage a near-collapsed economy. Since the pandemic began, the number of people living in poverty has risen to 40%, up from 30% of the population of 220 million people. But with stores, markets and public transport open, the infection rate has shot up. Authorities urge the public to wear masks and practice social distancing, but few do, and many dismiss the danger of the pandemic, buying into conspiracy theories.
As virus spikes, Pakistan says there’s no choice but to open
Overwhelmed hospitals are forced to turn away patients