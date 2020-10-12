As Ohio reaches 5,000 virus deaths, Mahoning County in top 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio has topped 5,000 COVID-19 deaths in the state.
Mahoning County is among the top five counties with the most deaths.
- Cuyahoga: 667
- Franklin: 635
- Lucas: 370
- Hamilton: 337
- Mahoning: 282
As of Monday, there have been 5,005 deaths from the virus in Ohio.
Both Mahoning and Trumbull counties entered into the red level last week on the Ohio Health Public Advisory System, an indicator that there is very high exposure and spread.
There have been 170,179 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began.
About 143,826 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.
Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 29,327
- Cuyahoga: 18,538
- Hamilton: 14,773
- Montgomery: 9,075
- Lucas: 7,793
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Stocks are soaring, and most Black people are missing out
- Illinois third-grader earns Girl Scouts’ Medal of Honor for saving man’s life
- Loretta J. Bury, Boardman, Ohio
- Challenger calls attention to northern Trumbull County in commissioners race
- Video captures dramatic rescue after man falls 100 ft in Badlands National Park