Art from home: Youngstown museum joins in on social media challenge

The McDonough Museum of Art hopes this will help people stay engaged with artwork through quarantine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State’s John J. McDonough Museum of Art is hosting an online museum challenge meant to help keep people active and engaged while spending time at home.

“The challenge is based on the Getty’s Challenge, which they actually got it from the Netherlands from the Rijksmuseum. There’s a place called Art in Quarantine as well,” said Angela DeLucia, assistant to the director of the McDonough Museum.

Anyone can join the challenge. All you do is take a photo of yourself recreating a piece of art. It can be a portrait, statue or anything that sticks out to you.

“If there’s something that sort of inspires you — you can be in it, your pets, your kids or you can utilize things from around the house,” DeLucia said.

Then you submit your photo, along with a photo of the artwork you recreated, to the museum.

DeLucia said this is a great way to stay engaged with art.

To submit your entry, you can email it to the museum at mcdonoughmuseumofart@ysu.edu or just upload it to your social media with the hashtag #Museumchallenge.