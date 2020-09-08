Arms Museum traditional Christmas exhibit canceled

The museum, located at 648 Wick Avenue, will be closed from November 18 through January 14

YOUNGSTOWN, OHio (WKBN) – A Valley Christmas tradition is being shelved until next year.

The Arms holiday exhibit, “Memories of Christmas Past” at the Arms Family Museum in Youngstown is canceled this year.

The museum, located at 648 Wick Avenue, will be closed from November 18 through January 14.

Administrators at the Mahoning Valley Historical Society made the announcement Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MVHS staff and leadership have compared the pros of sharing its curated, vintage holiday display, which draws thousands from the community and beyond, with the cons of public health risks due to the fluctuating severity of pandemic exposure, especially concerning in the intimate setting of Arms Family Museum. MVHS appreciates how much the community looks forward to the annual holiday exhibit and no doubt, even more so after months of pandemic hardships and isolation. We realize that part of what makes the holidays so special is the sharing of family heirlooms and traditions that help so many people recall childhood memories,” Bill Lawson, MVHS Executive Director

Lawson said the society will celebrate the 2020 holiday season “with as much of the festive traditions as is possible.” Those celebrations may include virtual exhibits or on-site displays at the more spacious Tyler History Center.

On-site plans for the 2020 MVHS Holiday Season include: (Sponsored by Premier Bank)

Tyler History Center at 325 W. Federal St., downtown Youngstown, OH will remain open Friday – Sunday, Noon – 4:00 p.m. for gallery viewing through Sunday, January 3, 2021 at current admissions costs. Tyler History Center will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Both the Arms and Tyler locations will reopen to the public on Friday, January 15, 2021.

The street-level windows at Tyler History Center will be decorated with images of vintage, Mahoning Valley holiday memories

The Tyler’s Youngstown Foundation Community History Gallery will feature holiday artifacts from the MVHS Collection

The Tyler Holiday Store, a pop-up yuletide shopping experience, will be open to the general public from Friday – Sunday, November 27 – December 20 from Noon – 4:00 p.m. Additionally, the Holiday Store will be open Monday – Wednesday, December 21-23 from Noon to 4:00 p.m. New and vintage merchandise will be available to purchase. The Tyler Holiday Store will be located in the Thomas Ballroom on the second floor of Tyler History Center and no admissions will be charged just for shopping. The permanent gift shop on the first floor will sell non-holiday merchandise, including new books and apparel that connect with Mahoning Valley history.

MVHS’ current health and safety protocols will continue in place, requiring room occupancy limits, 6’ distancing and wearing of masks by all staff and visitors.

Virtual or online plans for the 2020 MVHS Holiday Season include:

The MVHS Facebook page series, “Mahoning Valley artiFACTS,” will feature holiday collection items, in coordination with the on-site Community History Gallery at Tyler History Center

The Business & Media Archives’ Facebook page will post a selection of holiday film footage it has displayed at Arms Family Museum from previous years

The monthly “Bites and Bits of History” program, currently presented as videos published on the MVHS YouTube channel, will explore ethnic holiday customs

The “Time Capsules” blog on MVHS’ web site will dive into various holiday traditions and events

To replace its live, seasonal workshops, MVHS will publish “Holiday Hands On History” projects that families can download from the historical society’s web site

