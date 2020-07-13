Area schools offer coronavirus testing for students, staff ahead of fall sports season

QUICKmed Urgent Care Centers set up a clinic for students, staff and families in the South Range school district Monday morning

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – With fall sports like high school football and soccer set to begin in about six weeks, student athletes are working through state restrictions covering practices to avoid flare-ups of the coronavirus.

“If anybody is positive, we’ll be able to immediately address it and put the safety of our coaching staff and our athletes first,” said Bethany Carlson, South Range’s interim superintendent.

To identify those who might be sick and not even know it, workers with QUICKmed Urgent Care Centers set up a clinic for students, staff and families in the South Range school district Monday morning.

South Range is one of a number of school systems offering testing for both the live virus and its antibodies, as well as free physicals for sports teams.

“We’re trying to get around the counties and get as many as we can so that parents and family members feel comfortable that their children are going back to school,” said Dr. Lena Esmail, with QUICKmed.

Parents who brought their children in for testing said they want to know if their kids have been exposed.

“We’re worried about that,” Cara Dupont said. “We worry about who we came in contact with at work and whether or not we bring something home to our kids.”

Recently, administrators sent out questionnaires to families in the district to gauge their concerns as they work to keep up with what seems to be constantly-changing recommendations from Columbus and around the country.

“Additional stuff continues to surface, so we keep reading,” Carlson said. “We’ll be meeting this week and trying to figure out, based off the survey data and what’s best for our district.”

“We just hope that whatever precautions they put in place are going to be enough,” Dupont said.

QUICKmed will be testing those in the Lowellville school district Tuesday. Adults will be tested from 8 to 11 a.m. and students will be tested from 12 to 5 p.m. You must fill out a form before being tested.