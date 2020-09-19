Area residents plan on having ‘normal’ Halloween despite DeWine’s fall event guidelines

"Nightmare at the Canfield Scaregrounds" still plans on opening this year

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Attractions such as corn mazes and haunted houses plan to operate despite Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s recommendations to close.

DeWine issued the guidelines on Friday for Halloween activities for staying safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

We spoke with families out at Boardman Park Friday afternoon, most of whom said they are looking to have a normal Halloween while taking some precautions.

“We typically just go with family and maybe with grandparents, so we’ll just probably keep that the same as well,” said Molly Szari, of Boardman.

“We’ll just make sure that we wear a mask and, hopefully, most people will put buckets of candy out,” said Alena Williams, of Boardman.

Other families are looking to enjoy the usual outdoor fall activities.

“Corn mazes are a big one that we like to go to as a family, and even the businesses around here, they’re doing a really good job,” said Aaron Pratt, of Boardman.

Another favorite Halloween activity is haunted houses. The governor strongly recommended that these attractions be canceled or avoided.

“Nightmare at the Canfield Scaregrounds” still plans on opening this year.

“We already were working closely with our local health department and his recommendations for the haunted attractions are pretty much what we had online already,” said Jim Meyers, owner of Scareworks Productions, which owns Nightmare at the Canfield Scaregrounds.

Meyers said his attraction will have the same feel as in past years and will keep patrons safe.

“We have all the normal attractions. We’ll be open where we can limit the amount of people going in and space them out as they go through it,” Meyers said.

Parents are looking forward to a normal Halloween but are ready if things change.

“If they keep things the same, then we will go trick-or-treating. If they change it up, we’ll have to get creative,” Szari said.

