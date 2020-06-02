Are local health officials worried protests will bring about second COVID-19 wave?

While demonstrators are exercising their constitutional rights, Mahoning County's health commissioner hopes they'll do it safely

(WKBN) – As protests continue in cities and towns around the country, some health experts are expressing concerns about the risk of spreading COVID-19 with so many people gathering so closely together.

Just a few weeks ago, large crowds of people marching together would have been prohibited.

“There’s a potential so yeah, there’s some concern,” said Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac.

Tekac is talking about the possibility of people spreading COVID-19 through protests we’ve been seeing here in the Valley as well as around the country the last week. Even last evening, hundreds walked closely together through downtown Warren, peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd.

While demonstrators are exercising their constitutional rights, Tekac hopes they’ll do it safely.

“It’s for our community to stand up and for community leaders and individuals in the community to keep spreading that word,” Tekac said.

Not that long ago, health officials openly discouraged people from hugging one another or even simply shaking hands. But those same images are now making national headlines as demonstrators and police come together peacefully.

“A lot of these protesting that you saw, you saw a lot of individuals wearing masks, which is great. That’s what we want to see,” Tekac said.

Although at least one recent study suggests a less severe strain of the virus is being seen around the world, local health officials say they will continue to urge the community to practice good precautions for the foreseeable future until a vaccine is available.