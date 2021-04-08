Appointments open for Mahoning County mass vaccination clinic

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available at the clinic

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health (MCPH) announced Thursday that there are appointments open for the area’s regional mass vaccination clinic at the Southern Park Mall.

The one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine is available at the clinic inside the former Dillard’s store.

You must be 18 years old or older to receive the vaccine.

Appointment times are available for Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17 and can be made through the MCPH scheduling system found at www.mahoninghealth.org.

Additional appointment dates and times will be made available each week based on demand and vaccine availability.