Appointments open in Boardman for J&J, one-shot COVID vaccine

The regional mass vaccination clinic is located at the Southern Park Mall

Credit: Andriy Onufriyenko/Moment/Getty Images

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County health officials announced Monday that appointments are open this weekend for the Johnson and Johnson, one-shot, COVID-19 vaccine.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available for appointments between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 8.

Appointments can be made through MCPH’s scheduling system, ArmorVax, which can be found at www.mahoninghealth.org. For those needing assistance with the online scheduling system, please call 330-270-2855 Option 3. You must be 18 years of age or older to receive the vaccine.

