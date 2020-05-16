Appointments booked, patios full: Businesses see strong customer support as Ohio reopens

A tattoo and barbershop in Austintown doesn't have an open slot until November

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Friday was another big reopening day in Ohio — outdoor dining, hair and nail salons, barbershops, tattoo shops and massage parlors.

It had been 10 weeks since Austintown’s Brandon Malahtaris had a hair cut.

“It probably was an inch longer on the top and the sides — that’s where it’s the real killer. It just was way too long,” he said.

Malahtaris was one of the many people who had their hair done at the Knot Just Hair Salon on Raccoon Road Friday.

Stylist George Wheaton showed up at 7:30 a.m. and was still working well into the evening. He has appointments for the next eight days, including Sunday.

“I’m thinking three weeks will get us caught up pretty good,” he said.

Next door is Bareknuckle Tattoo and Barber Shop, where owner Joe Davila doesn’t have an open appointment available until November.

“In the last two days, it’s been just extraordinary with appointments,” he said. “I’m blown away, to be honest. We’re probably busier now than before we shut down.”

The patio at Buffalo Wild Wings at Southern Park Mall in Boardman was full Friday evening. At one point, there was a 45-minute wait to get in.

“We actually came a little early to make sure that we were able to get in because we were expecting large crowds,” Jennifer Zavada said.

“This is the happiest I’ve seen our guests in a long, long time,” said Doug Esenwein, the veteran manager at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Everyone at the restaurant has been trained in sanitation. The signs are up, the furniture is spaced and everyone’s cooperating — learning as they go.

“We’re going to take the next couple days and we’re going to learn a lot,” Esenwein said. “We know we learned a lot in six hours today and it’s gotten easier.”