Another Elkton inmate passes away, more test positive for COVID-19

Protesters have been rallying outside of the prison, voicing their concerns about how the facility is handling the COVID-19 pandemic

ELKTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Federal Bureau of Prisons is reporting a total of six inmate deaths at Elkton Correctional Institution in Columbiana County.

A total of 52 inmates have tested positive, as well as 46 staff members.

Protesters have been rallying outside of the prison, voicing their concerns about how the facility is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

About two weeks ago, Gov. Mike DeWine sent members of the Ohio National Guard to help with treating and caring for inmates.

Elkton prison is located just outside of Lisbon.