Animal shelter says vet clinics reopening soon couldn’t have come at a better time

Angels for Animals in Canfield had to change how it operates its day-to-day business

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – With veterinarians being allowed to offer services at full capacity again very soon, one local animal shelter said it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Anything that’s closer to normal than what it’s been is great,” said Diane Less, with Angels for Animals.

On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said vets are among the medical professions that can go “full steam ahead” with procedures starting May 1.

Angels for Animals in Canfield had to change how it operates its day-to-day business due to coronavirus fears.

“Adoptions have all been by appointments,” Less said. “We just don’t let people come in, and look and browse like they used to.”

She said everyone who comes into the building now is required to wear a mask.

If you don’t want to go inside, you can stay in your car.

“A lot of people prefer to have their work done in their cars,” Less said. “We have been seeing a lot of people see their vets in their cars so they don’t even need to come into the building.”

One of the hardest-hit services has been spaying and neutering.

“We had to cut back on a number of them, which is not good either. We have a huge backlog of spays and neuters,” Less said.

Going from doing about 50 a day to 30, Angels for Animals has also had to cut down its staff. But there’s still much to look forward to.

“When we get into the new building, the next part after the vet clinic is the large spay and neuter surgery,” Less said. “We’ll be able to come up to two vets a day and be able to double our capacity.”

That will open up for new procedures for animals and employees will still be able to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re not going to have that many issues with the social distancing because we have separate rooms for everybody,” Less said. “We have way big waiting areas for people.”

We reached out to a few dentists in the area, who said they are waiting on what the Ohio State Dental Board has to say before commenting.