Andrea Bocelli to perform live from Italy’s empty Duomo cathedral on Easter

MILAN, Italy (KRON) – Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will be performing live from the Duomo of Milan Easter Sunday.

Variety reports the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, invited Bocelli to perform solo at the religious landmark, which remains empty during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bocelli will be accompanied by the cathedral’s organist, Emanuele Vianelli, and will sing songs that send a “message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world.”

The “Music For Hope” concert will be streamed worldwide on Bocelli’s YouTube page, starting at 1 p.m. EST.

Italy has reported more than 132,000 coronavirus cases and more than 16,000 deaths amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.