Analyzing the most recent COVID-19 numbers around the Valley

One county's case and death numbers are holding steady while some are rising and one is falling

(WKBN) – On Monday, we took an in-depth look at the latest COVID-19 numbers in the counties around Youngstown.

Some are rising, one is falling and another is holding steady.

Mahoning County is relatively holding steady. Over the past four weeks, the number of new COVID-19 cases has ranged from 144 to 155 — not much change there.

New deaths in Mahoning County have been up and down but again in the same range, anywhere from two to seven new ones per week.

Trumbull County is where both cases and deaths are down. New cases for two weeks in a row were over 120, then last week fell to 98, a drop of 20%.

Deaths were also the lowest they’ve been in three weeks. There were back to back weeks of seven. Last week, there were three.

Columbiana County is one of the counties that has seen a rise in cases. There were 34 three weeks ago, then it rose to 68, then last week 87. But, no one has died from COVID-19 in the past five weeks.

Mercer County also seeing a rise in new cases. It was in the 50s for three straight weeks but last week jumped to 86, an increase of 54%. No one has died from COVID-19 in the past three weeks.

More stories from WKBN.com: