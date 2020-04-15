Americans would receive $2,000 stimulus check every month through COVID-19 crisis under proposed legislation

(WKBN) – A new proposal would give qualifying Americans a $2,000 monthly payment during the COVID-19 pandemic, if approved.

The “Emergency Money for the People Act” was introduced by Valley Congressman Tim Ryan and Ro Khanna, a representative from California. They say the CARES Act, which provides a one-time stimulus payment, is a good first step, but it isn’t enough to help struggling Americans.

The proposal would provide $2,000 monthly to those over the age of 16 until employment returns to pre-COVID-19 levels. It also fixes a bug in the CARES Act to ensure college students and adults with disabilities can still receive the payments even if claimed as a dependent, according to a news release from the representatives.

These payments would not count as income.

“The economic impact of this virus is unprecedented for our country. As millions of Americans file for unemployment week over week, we have to work quickly to patch the dam – and that means putting cash in the hands of hard-working families,” said Congressman Tim Ryan. “Many Ohioans are just receiving – or about to receive – the first cash payment we passed in the CARES Act. Now it’s time for Congress to get to work on the next step to provide relief for those who have been hardest hit in this pandemic.”

The payments would be subject to the following eligibility requirements: