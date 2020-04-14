Breaking News
Americans stuck in Africa trying to bring adopted kids home

Some Americans have been offered places on evacuation flights to the U.S. but they'd have to leave their adopted children behind

by: DAVID CRARY, Associated Press

(AP) – Several Americans are stuck in African countries as they wait to get U.S. visas for their adopted children during the coronavirus outbreak.

In some cases, the Americans have been offered places on evacuation flights to the U.S. But they were told they’d have to leave their adopted children behind.

A Denver resident says that’s out of the question. She and her husband have been in Nigeria since August waiting for permission to bring their adopted daughter home.

In these cases, African governments have approved the adoptions, but disruptions related to the pandemic have slowed the U.S. side of the process.

