America Makes helping other companies during coronavirus pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – America Makes is helping out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director John Wilczynski said during this time, they are almost like a middle man for the world of 3D printing and necessary resources.

America Makes is not manufacturing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment). Instead, it’s connecting companies with the tools and resources to make products with people and places that need them.

“Where are we short on things? What is the really-specific demand? We’re trying to help coordinate, kind of, at a national level. How to do this and really focusing, obviously, locally as well, trying to make sure we’re deploying resources as adequately, I’ll say as appropriately as possible,” he said.

He said Youngstown State University and the Youngstown Business Incubator have been very involved in the process.

America Makes also launched a website for people looking for a way to help manufacture resources.