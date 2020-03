Officials recommend social distancing as a way to curb the spread of COVID-19

(CNN Newsource) – AMC Theatres says it’s cutting its audience capacity in half.

It will do so by capping ticket sales at 50% or no more than 250 people at larger theaters.

AMC said the reduction will run from Saturday through April 30.

The company also says it will enhance cleaning at its cinemas. That’s another recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.