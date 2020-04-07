Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers tips to help protect loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease

(WKBN) – Every day, there are many people leaving their homes to provide essential services during the coronavirus pandemic, putting themselves at risk to do their jobs. For those who also living with someone who has Alzheimer’s disease, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (ADA) is offering tips on steps these workers should take when they return home to help protect their loved one.

“Essential workers, from healthcare professionals to first responders to grocery clerks, don’t have the option of working from home and are selflessly serving our communities. If a front line worker has another essential job of caring for a family member with Alzheimer’s disease, it’s important to take precautions when they get home from work to protect their loved one from exposure to the coronavirus,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “Because Alzheimer’s impacts memory, someone living with it may not be able to remember things like social distancing, washing hands and being mindful of what they’re touching. They also may not remember that there is an outbreak or that their loved one’s job puts them at greater risk of exposure, making it crucial for the caregiver to be an added line of defense.”

AFA offers the following tips: