Although vaccines being distributed, we’re still not in the clear from COVID-19

(WKBN) – Christmas is only 10 days away, but local health leaders are advising you to celebrate small and try to hold holiday parties virtually.

Even though one vaccine has been distributed, we’re not out of the woods yet.

“So that doesn’t mean that it’s going to be a free for all again and we can go back to normal yet. It’s going to take months to get everyone vaccinated that wants to be vaccinated and in that time, we need to still wear our masks and stay apart from each other,” said Laura Fauss, public information officer for the Columbiana County Health District.

Mixing households is a very high risk, especially given how much of the virus is in our communities. In many parts of the country, there is so much infection that if you have a gathering of 10 people, there is nearly a one in four chance that someone will have the coronavirus.