All of Pennsylvania now under orders to stay home

Brothers Mark, left and Tim Ott stand together with Geraniums at Cleveland Ott & Son in Collegeville, a wholesale nursery that sells its flowers and plants to smaller garden centers in the region, most of whom are closed. Tuesday, March 24, 2020. “The coronavirus has been spreading across the globe since January, and now has been identified in the Philadelphia region.”(Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Coronavirus infections are continuing to rise dramatically in the state

(AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf has placed all of Pennsylvania under an order to stay at home, dramatically expanding the geographic footprint of the quarantine as state officials combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In one stroke, Wolf added 34 counties to his stay-home edict, meaning that residents of all 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties must now stay home as much as possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19. C

Coronavirus infections are continuing to rise dramatically in the state, with nearly 1,000 new confirmed cases reported Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania State Police will no longer respond in person to some types of calls.