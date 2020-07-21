All activities suspended at Waterloo High School after student-athletes possibly exposed to COVID-19

The Ohio High School Athletic Association provided recommendations for summer sports to districts, but much is left up to districts

ATWATER, Ohio (WJW) — All athletic practices and open fields have been suspended for Waterloo Local Schools after student-athletes were reportedly possibly exposed to coronavirus.

According to a Facebook post from Supt. Shawn Braman, all activities will be shut down until Aug. 1.

He wrote: “We have had students possibly exposed to the virus. These are student athletes who are around many others. To err on the side of caution we are shutting down all activities in the building on campus until August 1. Thank you for understanding this. If you have questions by all means call me at your earliest opportunity. I am in the school board office every day.”

The athletics department also made a post on its Twitter account:

All athletic practices/ open fields have been suspended until August 1st. In a attempt to keep our student-athletes safe, the decision has been made to cease all athletic activities until the state’s official start of practice date. — Waterloo Athletics (@WaterlooAth) July 19, 2020

The Ohio High School Athletic Association provided recommendations for summer sports to districts, but much is left up to districts and health departments.

Health experts said it’s important student-athletes be honest about their symptoms, communicate symptoms with coaches and athletic directors and stay home if they’re feeling sick.