All activities suspended at Waterloo High School after student-athletes possibly exposed to COVID-19

ATWATER, Ohio (WJW) — All athletic practices and open fields have been suspended for Waterloo Local Schools after student-athletes were reportedly possibly exposed to coronavirus.
According to a Facebook post from Supt. Shawn Braman, all activities will be shut down until Aug. 1.
He wrote: “We have had students possibly exposed to the virus. These are student athletes who are around many others. To err on the side of caution we are shutting down all activities in the building on campus until August 1. Thank you for understanding this. If you have questions by all means call me at your earliest opportunity. I am in the school board office every day.”
The athletics department also made a post on its Twitter account:
The Ohio High School Athletic Association provided recommendations for summer sports to districts, but much is left up to districts and health departments.
Health experts said it’s important student-athletes be honest about their symptoms, communicate symptoms with coaches and athletic directors and stay home if they’re feeling sick.