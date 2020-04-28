Breaking News
All 88 Ohio counties report cases of COVID-19 with Vinton’s first positive tests announced

For two weeks, Vinton County was the only county of Ohio's 88 without a confirmed case of COVID-19

by: Kristine Varkony

VINTON CO., Ohio (WCMH)– Seven weeks after Ohio’s first positive cases of COVID-19 were reported, Vinton County is now reporting its first cases of the virus.

A notable standout among the outbreak, the Vinton County Health Department made the announcement over the weekend saying “both individuals were contacts of a positive out of county case.”

As of Monday, there are now three confirmed cases of the virus in Vinton County, according to the county health department.

