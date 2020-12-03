Aladdin’s Eatery in Boardman temporarily closes due to COVID-19 concern

The restaurant is closed until further notice

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Aladdin’s Eatery in Boardman is temporarily closing due to a positive COVID-19 test from an employee.

Restaurant owners posted a message on their social media accounts indicating they would close “after a great deal of consideration.”

The restaurant is closed until further notice, according to the post.

One employee tested positive and even though it had been nine days since the employee had been in the building, management decided to “take the proper precautions to keep our staff and our valued customers safe.”

A reopening date was not listed.

