BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital announced Wednesday that it will begin offering child COVID vaccines at its quick care and urgent care facilities.

The vaccine is for children 6 months old to 4 years old.

Scheduling begins Sunday, June 26. Appointments will begin the week of June 27 at pediatric offices, Quick Cares and Urgent Cares.

The vaccine is available for current and new patients.

More information about scheduling will be posted Sunday on the hospital system’s social media pages.