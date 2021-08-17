Akron Children’s Hospital to require new COVID-19 mandates for employees

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron Children’s Hospital is working on finalizing a plan to require a COVID-19 vaccine or mandatory testing for employees.

“Vaccination is the most important tool we have in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and we have an essential role as a pediatric hospital to do everything we can to keep the children in our care safe,” Akron Children’s Hospital President and CEO Grace Wakulchik said in a statement.

“The COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and effective in protecting users from serious illness,” Wkulchik continued.

“The new employee vaccine requirement is another step in the safeguards we have implemented since the start of the pandemic, including screening at hospital entrances, requiring masks, and stressing proper distancing and proper hand hygiene,” Wakulchik said.

The effective date will be finalized in the next few weeks.

Summa Health Systems recently announced it would require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment.

Some employees and patients recently protested the move.

In a statement, a Summa hospital spokesperson said, “We understand there are varying feelings about the COVID vaccine and we respect the right of people to peacefully share their perspective. Ultimately, our COVID vaccination policy is based on science and supports our mission and promise as healthcare organization to care for our community. The policy remains in place.”