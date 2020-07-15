Attorney General Dave Yost said his office has been receiving many questions about the legality of wearing a mask to combat the spread of COVID-19 while carrying a concealed weapon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General has answered the commonly-asked question of whether Ohioans can wear a facial covering while legally carrying a concealed gun.

The answer is yes.

Related Content Walmart to require all customers to wear masks

In a letter sent to Ohio’s 88 sheriffs, Attorney General Dave Yost said his office has been receiving many questions about the legality of wearing a mask to combat the spread of COVID-19 while carrying a concealed weapon.

Yost said: “Concealed carry laws [in Ohio] do not prohibit a citizen from carrying a concealed firearm while wearing a mask as long as that person is carrying their concealed carry license and abiding by all Ohio concealed carry laws.”

Masks are required for people in Ohio counties that are classified at a Level 3 or higher on the state’s Public Health Advisory Alert System and are highly encouraged to be worn in all other counties while inside spaces that are not your home or when social distancing while outside cannot be done.