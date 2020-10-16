Additional 138 Kent State students quarantining for possible COVID-19 exposure

Another 110 students will finish their quarantines next week

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – More Kent State University students are being quarantined for possible COVID-19 exposure.

Quarantine notices went out to 138 more students Thursday.

The school says there were no new positive cases reported for Oct. 14, even with increased testing on campus.

Fifty-seven other students, who were previously quarantined, can go back to their normal activities Friday morning.

