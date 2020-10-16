Additional 138 Kent State students quarantining for possible COVID-19 exposure

Another 110 students will finish their quarantines next week

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – More Kent State University students are being quarantined for possible COVID-19 exposure.

Quarantine notices went out to 138 more students Thursday.

The school says there were no new positive cases reported for Oct. 14, even with increased testing on campus.

Kent State Coronavirus Dashboard

Fifty-seven other students, who were previously quarantined, can go back to their normal activities Friday morning.

Another 110 students will finish their quarantines next week.

