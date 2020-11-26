Actor Ed O’Neill joins Mahoning County Public Health for COVID-19 PSA

The PSA encourages people to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic by wearing a mask, washing their hands and social distancing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Actor and Youngstown native Ed O’Neill has partnered with Mahoning County Public Health for a public service announcement campaign.

The PSA encourages people to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic by wearing a mask, washing their hands and social distancing.

“This is a crucial time as we’re seeing the numbers of positive COVID cases rise with the holiday season approaching,” said Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac. “We reached out to Jeff Ryznar and his team at 898 Marketing, and they came through with a great plan by securing Ed O’Neill to help spread our message. We know that people are tired and want their sense of normalcy back, but we need everyone to remain vigilant and healthy.”

The commercial is airing on WKBN, WYTV and on other channels and on Mahoning County Public Health’s social media platforms.

O’Neill is the star of long-running TV series including “Married with Children” and “Modern Family.” He was born and raised in Youngstown and is an alumnus of Ursuline High School and Youngstown State University.

You can watch the full PSA above.