Acton: 20% of coronavirus cases in Ohio are health care workers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said during a coronavirus briefing Tuesday that 20% of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state are health care workers.

“Our health care workers now — because that’s who we’re testing, along with our high-risk populations — we’re seeing 20% of those cases involving a frontline health care worker, responder.”

So far, there have been multiple confirmed deaths of health care workers due to coronavirus in Ohio. Acton discussed two of those cases at Monday’s briefing and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center announced the system’s director of radiology passed away due to COVID-19.