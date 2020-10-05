A few sprays a day may keep the doctor away: Could a nasal spray prevent COVID-19?

Most of the coronavirus is brought into your body through your nose and is living in your nose

(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) – When it comes to COVID-19 hygiene, you know you’re supposed to wash your hands. But have you thought about washing your nose?

Social distancing and masks are things a lot of people are using to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Utah-based Xlear products, spelled X-L-E-A-R and pronounced “clear,” are all about the upper airway.

Founder and president Nate Jones said the coronavirus lives in the upper airway.

“That’s the dominate site. We’ve known that since March when they put an article in the New England Journal of Medicine where they showed that roughly 90% of the virus load is in your nose, which means that if you have a thousand viruses, 900 of them are living in your nose.”

That surely paints an interesting picture.

The University of Connecticut School of Medicine has found something called “viral inactivation” may not only help prevent person-to-person spread of COVID-19, but may also diminish the severity of disease in patients by decreasing the viral load delivered to the lungs.

To be clear, SARS CoV2 is the virus that causes the disease called COVID-19. We know now that the virus invades through the upper airways (#1 nose and #2 mouth). So how do you cause “viral inactivation”?

“If you have something that is deactivating the virus, destroying the virus, which there are ingredients in our nasal spray we’ve been using for 20 years that we just found out do that, those studies were done at Utah State University and the University of Geneva,” Jones said.

The SARS CoV2 virus that causes COVID-19 is brought into your body through the upper airways. It seems that you can reduce the amount of viruses/viral load by deactivating the virus. If you reduce the viral load, you might make it so people don’t spread the disease as much and if you do get sick, you might not be as sick.

Researchers have apparently confirmed there is something that does this “deactivation.”

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center reports something as simple as using anti-viral nasal sprays slows down disease progression and transmission.

“The analogy that I use is this wasp nest above your child’s playground,” Jones said. “If you have a wasp nest above your playground, you don’t sit there and wait for the government to get rid of all the wasps in the world. You don’t sit there with a fly swatter as they sting your kids. You go spray the wasp nest.”

Could it be that simple? Remember, you heard it here first — “A few sprays a day may keep the doctor away.”

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. “Jessop’s Journal” features in-depth, on-demand interviews not normally available in the news. A new segment is published every week.

This article contains sponsored content.

More stories from WKBN.com: