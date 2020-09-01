A dozen new coronavirus cases reported at Kent State; university issues new restrictions on gatherings

Coronavirus

by: FOX 8 Web Central

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s Note: The video above is of students moving into Kent State dorms.

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Kent State University is reporting 12 new coronavirus cases in the last week.  

All of the cases are connected to the Kent campus.

The school reports 24 total cases reported since July 7.

Monday, the university announced any event on the Kent Campus that would include more than 10 people should be held virtually.

They say that is based on guidance from the Kent City Health Department.

It includes university-sponsored events and events by student organizations and academic departments.

The move does not affect classes, according to the university.

They say it is a precautionary and proactive measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

