Staff at Trumbull County schools getting surveys to assess interest in COVID-19 vaccines

(WKBN) – Ohio K-12 teachers and staff who plan to return to in-person learning are included in the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Staff at several Trumbull County schools are getting letters this week. The letters explain that they’ll be required to take a survey in the coming days about whether they’d get the vaccine or not.

Warren City Schools Superintendent Steve Chiaro sent one such letter, which says participation in the survey is mandatory, regardless of a person’s decision on whether to get the vaccine or not.

Michael Hanshaw, superintendent of the Trumbull County Educational Service Center, said this is a way to help the county’s health department plan ahead.

“[Health Commissioner] Frank Migliozzi had asked us to survey our employees of each district to see who would be interested in taking the vaccine so that the health department can prepare for the vaccination clinics,” Hanshaw said.

Hanshaw said he has 312 employees that will get the survey.

As of today, he said 260 people have responded, and of that, 183 people say they would get the vaccine.

Hanshaw said if someone’s decision changes after the survey, that is completely fine. They are just trying to help the health department plan for how many people do plan to be vaccinated.

“To prepare for the vaccination clinics, they’ve asked each school district to survey their staff over the next few days in order for us superintendents to fill out a form to send back to the health department so that they have an idea of how many in each school district will need the vaccine,” Hanshaw said.