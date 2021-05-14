9,534,664 total vaccine doses administered in Pa., 1,643 new COVID cases

That brings the statewide total to 1,182,922 cases and 26,724 deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,643 positive cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths since Thursday’s report when new 2,028 cases and 38 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 1,182,922 cases and 26,724 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,652 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 390 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 – May 6 stood at 6.6%.

There are 158,174 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,501,828 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,372 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,065 cases among employees, for a total of 86,437 at 1,590 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,208 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 28,227 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, May 14, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 54 percent of its entire population, and the state ranks 9 th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population. According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, May 14, 47.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, May 14, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction: