9 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the county since Thursday’s report.

In all, there were 213 cases reported in the county, including 22 from long-term care facilities and 62 in the Elkton federal prison.

There have been 17 deaths of coronavirus-positive residents, including five from long-term care facilities and six from the federal prison.

Of the total cases, 60% are male, 40% female. Most of the cases are county residents, at 61%; 10% are from long-term care facilities, and 29% are from the prison.

Most cases were among people 50-59 years old (25%) followed by 40-49 (17%), 60-69 (16%), 70-79 (11%), 30-39 (9%), 80 and older (5%). There were no cases for people 0-19 years old.

The health department also released more information about the death reported on Thursday. He was an 88-year-old man from a long-term care facility.

The numbers released by the county may not be reflected by what is released by the Ohio Department of Health and the Federal Bureau of Prisons later in the afternoon.