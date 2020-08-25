80 OSU students, 12 faculty/staff test positive for COVID-19 after first week of testing

The university says it continues to refine, improve and expand its COVID-19 testing efforts

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University says 80 students and 12 faculty and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 after the first week of testing.

According to a release from the university, from Aug. 14-22, 7,719 members of the university community, including undergraduate students, graduate and professional students, and faculty and staff were tested for the coronavirus. Of those tested, 1.16% of students were positive as was 1.44% of faculty and staff.

The university says the data includes both surveillance testing to continuously gauge the prevalence of COVID-19 in asymptomatic students and testing among students who sought tests because of symptoms or another reason.

“Information is a powerful tool in stopping the spread of the virus, and we want you to have as much information as possible,” Ohio State University President-elect Kristina M Johnson wrote. “I know you join me in offering our love and support to the members of our Buckeye family who have tested positive and are in isolation.”

Ohio State also unveiled a data dashboard that will be updated weekly to inform the public about test results and other information about the university’s COVID-19 status.

The dashboard also includes data on:

The number of students currently in on-campus isolation or quarantine housing to prevent the spread of the virus

The availability of personal protective equipment on campus

The status of enhanced cleaning measures on campus

Ohio’s statewide case count, for reference

The rate of transmission in the state

Statewide hospital capacity

The university says it continues to refine, improve and expand its COVID-19 testing efforts.

The surveillance testing program for students has been expanded to include mandatory testing of all residential students as part of the move-in process, mandatory weekly testing of all students at all ranks who live in residence halls or university-managed housing, and regular testing of random samples from asymptomatic undergraduate students who live off campus. Additionally, the testing program includes voluntary testing of asymptomatic faculty, staff, and graduate and professional students who live off campus; testing of any symptomatic individuals; and targeted testing if COVID-19 hot spots are identified.

Additional information about testing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine is available on the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website.