75 COVID-19 vaccine doses available for walk-ins at Friday’s Boardman mall clinic

They're trying something new to help get more people vaccinated

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mass vaccination clinic will be held at the former Dillard’s site in the Southern Park Mall on Friday.

It will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

They have 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac says they’re trying something new to help get more people vaccinated.

“What we’re doing, which we haven’t done before, is opening up 75 spots for individuals that want to walk in. So, you don’t necessarily have to have that appointment. You can walk straight in to the Dillard’s site. We’ll get you signed up and we’ll get you in and out the door within a half-hour,” he said.

If you still want to make an appointment, go to Mahoning County Public Health’s website.