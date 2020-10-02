7 Valley schools reported positive COVID-19 cases this week

Seven Valley schools reported COVID-19 cases to the Ohio Department of Health this week

Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said The Early Learning Center at St. Luke’s had a positive case, it was listed incorrectly on the Ohio Department of Health’s website.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Seven Valley schools reported COVID-19 cases to the Ohio Department of Health this week.

Mahoning County:

  • Holy Family Learning Center (Poland) – 1 student
  • Mahoning County Career and Technical Center – 1 student
  • Western Reserve Local Schools – 1 student

Trumbull County:

  • Champion Local Schools – 7 students, 1 staff member
  • Trumbull County Career and Technical Center – 1 student

Columbiana County:

  • Beaver Local Schools – 1 student
  • Salem City Schools – 1 student

There were 440 school cases reported statewide in the past week, 284 were students and 156 were staff members.

