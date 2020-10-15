65% of Ohio at red level for coronavirus spread

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that 65% of Ohio is at the red level for coronavirus spread.
DeWine made the announcement during his Thursday briefing.
As of Thursday, Oct. 15, a total of 175,843 (+2,178) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,038 (+5) deaths and 165,627 (+108) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 147,063 recovered cases in the state.
Along with Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties, there are 26 other counties at the red level.
The Public Health Advisory Alert System is a color-coded system indicting spread and risk level for the coronavirus.
Red means there is a very high exposure and spread.
