65% of Ohio at red level for coronavirus spread

DeWine made the announcement during his Thursday briefing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that 65% of Ohio is at the red level for coronavirus spread.

As of Thursday, Oct. 15, a total of 175,843 (+2,178) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,038 (+5) deaths and 165,627 (+108) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 147,063 recovered cases in the state.

Along with Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties, there are 26 other counties at the red level.

The Public Health Advisory Alert System is a color-coded system indicting spread and risk level for the coronavirus.

Red means there is a very high exposure and spread.

