65% of Ohio at red level for coronavirus spread

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that 65% of Ohio is at the red level for coronavirus spread.

DeWine made the announcement during his Thursday briefing.

As of Thursday, Oct. 15, a total of 175,843 (+2,178) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,038 (+5) deaths and 165,627 (+108) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 147,063 recovered cases in the state.

Along with Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties, there are 26 other counties at the red level.

As of today, Ohio has 29 red counties. That is 65% of Ohioans who are living in red counties. pic.twitter.com/6XQtKKqpCb — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 15, 2020

The Public Health Advisory Alert System is a color-coded system indicting spread and risk level for the coronavirus.

Red means there is a very high exposure and spread.

