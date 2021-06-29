62% of Pa. population vaccinated with at least first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday that there were 162 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths since Monday’s report when a three-day total showed 408 additional cases and 21 new deaths.

That brings the statewide total to 1,211,869 cases and 27,670 deaths.

There are 341 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 57 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 18 – June 24 stood at 1.2%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 163,465 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,760,463 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 72,031 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,544 cases among employees, for a total of 87,575 at 1,598 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,354 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 29,007 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1.

On Friday, April 23, the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday, June 28, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 62.6% of its entire population, and the state ranks 7th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday, June 28, 60% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 75.3% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Monday, June 28 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,635,434 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, June 29.

5,371,801 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 17,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,333,173 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,704,974 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 13,746,000 doses will have been allocated through July 3: 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 11,635,434 doses total through June 28: First/single doses: 6,704,974 administered Second doses: 4,930,460 administered



Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.