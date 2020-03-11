5 Columbiana County polling locations changing due to coronavirus

No one will be voting at retirement living or senior care facilities next week

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Some polling locations in Columbiana County will be changing due to concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus.

No one will be voting at retirement living or senior care facilities next week to prevent the spread of the virus, especially among the elderly.

Five precincts and four voting locations will be affected:

Precinct 12 Salem City 1-A Old location: Smith Center, 500 E. 4th St., Salem New location: Memorial Building, 785 E. State St., Salem

Precinct 13 Salem City 1-B Old location: Smith Center, 500 E. 4th St., Salem New location: Memorial Building, 785 E. State St., Salem

Precinct 36 Columbiana Village E Old location: Harmony Village Social Room, 903 S. Main St., Columbiana New location: Columbiana Public Library, 332 N. Middle St., Columbiana

Precinct 60 Perry Township SW Old location: Blossom Nursing Home, 109 Blossom Ln., Salem New location: Perry Township Road Department, 1320 Depot Rd., Salem

Precinct 83 Wellsville Village 1 Old location: Gateway West (Shoub Towers), 500 Main St., Wellsville New location: Wellsville High School, 1 Bengal Blvd., Wellsville



The Columbiana County Board of Elections also encourages voters to take advantage of early voting opportunities.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is now this Saturday, March 14. They must be postmarked by the day before the election (Monday, March 16) in order to be counted or they can be dropped off at the board of elections on Election Day (Tuesday, March 17) from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Columbiana County Board of Elections is located at 7989 Dickey Dr., Suite 3 in Lisbon.