5.2 million more seek jobless aid as number of laid-off workers keeps mounting

It is the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record

WASHINGTON )AP) – The wave of layoffs that has engulfed the U.S. economy since the coronavirus struck caused 5.2 million more people to seek unemployment benefits last week.

Roughly 22 million have sought jobless benefits in the past month – easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.

All told, roughly nearly 12 million people are now receiving unemployment checks, roughly matching the peak reached in January 2010, shortly after the Great Recession officially ended.

In Ohio, the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says more than 850,000 unemployment claims have been received in the last month.

According to the ODJFS, for the week ending April 11, 158,678 initial jobless claims were reported to the U.S. Dept. of Labor. The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last four weeks stands at 855,197.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)