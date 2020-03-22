479 positive coronavirus cases in Pa., Mercer County joins the list

The rise in positive cases nearly jumped by 100 from Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) As of Sunday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported there are 479 positive cases of coronavirus in the state.

There have been no new reported deaths and nearly 5,000 people have been ruled negative from having the virus.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Mercer County now has one reported case. Allegheny County has 40 cases, leading to one death.