40% of eligible Pennsylvanians have received first vaccine dose

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 5,730 positive cases of COVID-19 and 50 more deaths since Tuesday’s report, when an additional 6,638 positive cases of COVID-19 and 66 more deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 1,087,792 cases and a total of 25,522 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,541 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 530 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,800 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2 – 8 stood at 9.5%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 141,593 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases, and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,251,130 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 69,952 resident cases of COVID-19 and 14,513 cases among employees, for a total of 84,465 at 1,586 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,008 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 27,031 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights:

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, April 14, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 40.1% of its eligible population and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, April 14, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 6,600,130 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, April 14.

2,488,948 people are fully vaccinated with a seven-day moving average of more than 96,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,862,642 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

4,351,590 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 7,180,370 doses will have been allocated through April 17: 296,620 first/single doses will have been allocated this week 303,110 second doses will have been allocated this week

