4 new presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania

All are either in isolation at home or are being treated at a hospital

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – State health officials have announced four additional presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in the Philadelphia area, bringing the statewide total to 45 cases, most of them in eastern Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Saturday that two new cases were in two adults from Montgomery County, one adult from Philadelphia and one adult from Chester County.

All are either in isolation at home or are being treated at a hospital.

Of the 45 statewide cases, 39 are presumptive positive and six have been confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

