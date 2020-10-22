38 Ohio counties now level 3 under coronavirus advisory map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In the latest Ohio coronavirus advisory map, 38 counties are now considered level 3 (red).
This is the highest number of cases since Ohio began releasing the map, and an increase from 29 counties since last week.
The counties that are red include:
- Mercer
- Butler
- Hamilton
- Putnam
- Allen
- Montgomery
- Warren
- Lucas
- Hardin
- Clark
- Greene
- Ottawa
- Marion
- Union
- Madison
- Fayette
- Highland
- Adams
- Crawford
- Franklin
- Ross
- Pike
- Scioto
- Lawrence
- Richland
- Licking
- Lorain
- Wayne
- Muskingum
- Cuyahoga
- Summit
- Stark
- Tuscarawas
- Guernsey
- Lake
- Geauga
- Portage
- Mahoning
There are only four yellow (Level 1) counties in the state, while the rest are orange (Level 2).
During his Thursday briefing, Governor Mike DeWine said 74% of Ohioans are living in a red county and 92.8% are living in a red or high incidence county. Only 1% of Ohioans are living in a yellow county.
DeWine also announced that three counties are on the watch list to move to level 4(purple). Those are Clark, Cuyahoga and Hamilton counties.
