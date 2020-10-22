38 Ohio counties now level 3 under coronavirus advisory map

Mahoning County is among the counties on the list

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In the latest Ohio coronavirus advisory map, 38 counties are now considered level 3 (red).  

This is the highest number of cases since Ohio began releasing the map, and an increase from 29 counties since last week.

The counties that are red include: 

  • Mercer
  • Butler
  • Hamilton
  • Putnam
  • Allen
  • Montgomery
  • Warren
  • Lucas
  • Hardin
  • Clark
  • Greene
  • Ottawa
  • Marion
  • Union
  • Madison
  • Fayette
  • Highland
  • Adams
  • Crawford
  • Franklin
  • Ross
  • Pike
  • Scioto
  • Lawrence
  • Richland
  • Licking
  • Lorain
  • Wayne
  • Muskingum
  • Cuyahoga
  • Summit
  • Stark
  • Tuscarawas
  • Guernsey
  • Lake
  • Geauga
  • Portage
  • Mahoning

There are only four yellow (Level 1) counties in the state, while the rest are orange (Level 2).

During his Thursday briefing, Governor Mike DeWine said 74% of Ohioans are living in a red county and 92.8% are living in a red or high incidence county. Only 1% of Ohioans are living in a yellow county.

DeWine also announced that three counties are on the watch list to move to level 4(purple). Those are Clark, Cuyahoga and Hamilton counties.

