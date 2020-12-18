3 from tri-county area among first to get coronavirus vaccine

Throughout Ohio, the health department says 1,764 people have been vaccinated so far

(WKBN) – Three people in the tri-county area have gotten COVID-19 vaccines — the first in the Mahoning Valley.

According to a count by the Ohio Department of Health, two men in Trumbull County — both between 20 and 29 years old — have gotten the vaccine.

In Mahoning County, one man between the ages of 50 and 59 has gotten the vaccine.

Throughout the state, the health department says 1,764 people have been vaccinated as of December 17.

The dashboard keeps track of how many people have started the vaccination process, received at least one valid dose, and completed the vaccination process, received all recommended doses and are considered fully immunized.

All three locals have completed the vaccination process.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard will be updated every day.